WATCH LIVE: Polis To Provide Update On Colorado’s Coronavirus Pandemic Response

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide Coloradans with a remote briefing on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 12:30 p.m.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks.

Colorado's third wave of infections is here, and the number of people hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 is on track to surpass the state's April peak in a matter of days. A new public health order issued this week changed the way the state classifies the seriousness of the pandemic and grants more local authority.