Don’t Worry About A Snowy Thanksgiving, Denver, The Storm Isn’t Hanging Around
Tuesday's snowstorm dumped as many as 7 inches of snow in and around Denver, including higher totals near Aurora, Arvada and Westminster, but it's expected to move southeast and out of the urban corridor by midday.
Streets and highways around Metro Denver and on I-25 between Denver and Colorado Springs were snowy and difficult to navigate for morning commuters.
Icy roads are forecast to clear for an easy evening commute, according to meteorologist Paul Schlatter with the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing into the afternoon.
"Conditions are going to improve rapidly with every hour that passes and the sun gets a little higher in the sky," Schlatter said.