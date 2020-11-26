Colorado Retailers Aim to Avoid Black Friday Crowds This Year — Without Losing Sales

Retailers are looking for new ways to boost sales for Black Friday as the pandemic upends holiday traditions.

Retailers earn as much as 40 percent of their annual profit during the holidays, according to the Colorado Retail Council, a trade group. But this year, shoppers and merchants have to change their strategies, said Chris Howes, president of the Colorado Retail Association. The big promotions that usually kick off in November will be spread out over a longer timeframe, he said.

“You won’t see any Black Friday specials that will create crowds as the store opens,” Howes said. “That excitement of the door opening and people rushing in to get incredible deals will have to wait till next year.”

U.S. holiday sales are expected to increase by as much as 5 percent from last year, surpassing $766 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. But Howes isn’t willing to forecast what will happen in Colorado.

“I usually take a shot at making an educated guess, having done this for 20 years,” Howes said. “But I’m not sure I’m ready to do that this year.”

Cherry Creek North is holding its first-ever Christmas market. With more than 200 businesses spread out over 16 blocks just south of downtown Denver, the area attracts people from across Colorado to shop at local boutiques, as well as national chains like Crate and Barrel and Vineyard Vines.