‘Tis The Season For Colorado Holiday Markets, Even In The Face Of The Coronavirus

Despite the boom in online shopping because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of Colorado’s seasonal holiday markets will still take place. Some of these markets will be outdoors, others will cap capacity so visitors can socially distance, and at least one market will be entirely online. It’s one of many ways this holiday season will look like no other before it. Still, in an effort to support local artisans, makers and vendors affected by the loss of foot traffic or canceled events, this season is a chance to connect with customers once again.

In that holiday spirit, here’s a list of local seasonal festivals and marts to find that last minute stocking stuffer.

Sponsored by the Junior League of Denver, this year’s Mile High Holiday Mart will take place entirely online, so no need to worry about the crowds. Their virtual store boasts over 60 merchants stocking everything from speciality foods to handmade scarves and jewelry.

Setting up shop inside a sprawling retail space inside Cherry Creek Mall in Denver, the Cherry Creek Gift Festival will bring together over 50 vendors selling home goods and other arts and crafts. Their website also promises live music and giveaways. The festival will be open on select weekends in November and December as well as on busy shopping days until Christmas Eve.

Fillmore Plaza in the Cherry Creek neighborhood in Denver will host the first Cherry Creek Holiday Market outside starting November 19 through December 23. In addition to shopping, attendees can also enjoy live performances and food and drink options. Although vendors have yet to be announced, visitors can reserve their time to shop now.

Set in the heart of downtown Denver, the 16th Street Mall Holiday Festival will host outdoor tents filled with vendors selling food and goods on select weekends and busy shopping days. You can find it near the 100-foot LED Christmas tree. It’s a part of many festivities scheduled for Winter in the City.

Inspired by European shops, the outdoor Denver Christkindl Market will offer imported and local goods from over 20 vendors, as well as live music and German food, on select days starting November 20 at Civic Center Park. It’s one of many events tied to Winter in the City.

For a smaller-scale experience, this year’s Dairy Block Holiday Market is encouraging potential visitors to pre-register in advance to maintain social distancing. Starting November 27, visit 12 local and national vendors for a ski-themed shopping trip in LoDo in Denver. It’s also part of Winter in the City.

Shop from local arts and craft vendors in Boulder’s Central Park from November 21-22.

This one-day indoor festival on December 13 will offer a free concert and dozens of merchants at the Boulder YMCA. Entry can be reserved in advance.

Downtown Fort Collins is hosting over 100 local vendors for its indoor holiday gift festival on December 6.

With both virtual and in-person options, this showcase will offer painting, photography, sculpture, jewelry and other works from 30 artists on November 28.

Instead of the Center’s usually crowded weekend market, this year’s edition will extend from November 6-25 in order to keep visitors socially distanced while sharing works from its 20 vendors.

Featuring arts, crafts and food, this year’s Telluride Holiday Bazaar will take place December 11-13.

With capacity capped at 25 people every half hour, the Golden Holiday Art Market is taking extra care to safely welcome its visitors. The Foothills Arts Center will host local artists from November 19-December 29.

Check out local artists and events, as well as tour through some of the town’s Victorian history, from December 4-6.

The Durango Farmers Market will host seasonal markets on November 21 and December 12, bringing together food and arts vendors before the holidays.

Admission to all markets is free unless otherwise noted.