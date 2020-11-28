Stumped On What Books To Gift This Holiday, Or To Just Enjoy For Yourself? Here’s What The Experts Recommend

Ali Budner, 91.5 KRCC&#039;s reporter for the Mountain West News BureauAli Budner, 91.5 KRCC&#039;s reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau
By Ali Budner
November 28, 2020

It’s that time of year when you may be itching to cozy up with a good read. And since many of us are not traveling for the holidays this year, books can be good company for time spent at home. They also make great gifts!

Colorado Matters checked in with a couple of independent booksellers to give us their favorite titles about Colorado or written by local authors.

Jenna Meier-Bilbo is a book buyer for Off The Beaten Path in Steamboat Springs and Rick Griffith is a co-owner of Shop at MATTER, a design shop, print shop, and bookstore in Denver. 

Meier-Bilbo's Picks

Eli and Mort's Epic Adventures” by Elyssa and Ken Nager (series)

Crow Flight” by Susan Cunningham

The Three Cornered War” by Megan Kate Nelson

How Much of These Hills is Gold” by C Pam Zhang

Griffith's Picks

"Everything Is Connected” by Jason Gruhl

Sabrina & Corina” by Kali Fajardo-Anstine

On The Road” by Jack Kerouac

The Fountain Tarot” by Jonathan Saiz, Jason Gruhl, and Andi Todaro

Latest Stories