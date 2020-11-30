Colorado GOP Staffer Attends Special Session After Recently Testing Positive For Coronavirus

The Democratic Speaker of the House notified lawmakers and staff this afternoon that an employee of the House Republicans who had tested positive for COVID-19 recently came to work on Monday and spent time on the House floor.

"The staffer in question has been told to leave the building and not to return for the remainder of the special session until testing is negative," said Speaker KC Becker in an email sent to lawmakers and staff on Monday afternoon.

Becker reiterated that legislative rules require all staff to get tested before entering the Capitol and to wear a mask in the building. She said state officials will conduct contact tracing to identify people who may have been in proximity with the unidentified staffer.

After the news broke, Becker sent out an official statement.

“This was a reckless breach of the House’s safety protocols, and it will not be tolerated. The minority’s dangerous disregard for simple and effective protections and this staffer’s presence on the floor has placed the health of every lawmaker and member of staff at risk as we meet to pass critical legislation to help Coloradans get through this crisis. Republicans in the House must put the people of Colorado first and follow the House’s common-sense safety protocols.”

But House Minority Leader Hugh McKean said the staff member was cleared to return to work.

"The statement that this individual tested positive last week is in error, after consulting with the Aide and finding that the test was performed on November 17th and cleared to return to work in person on the 24th, there should be minimal concern about their condition."

The staffer revealed their diagnosis in a Facebook post six days ago, writing, “Well It’s my birthday! I have good news and bad news. The bad news: I have covid. Happy birthday to me, right? Luckily, it’s pretty mild symptoms, I just can’t smell or taste a darn thing.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people isolate for 10 days after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, although recent research suggests the infectious window may be shorter. The New York Times reports the CDC is considering changing its isolation guidelines.

Session starts with disagreements over safety measures

On the opening day of the special legislative session, partisan differences around safety precautions were clearly visible in the chambers. Many House Republicans chose to not wear masks while seated at their desks, as did their Senate colleagues. There’s no rule requiring masks at the desks in the House, which are now separated by clear plexiglass partitions, but it’s strongly encouraged. In the Senate lawmakers are allowed to remove their masks while seated, although no Democrats did.

A picture widely circulated on social media of Republican Rep. Larry Liston of Colorado Springs, with a mask on his head, joking with unmasked colleagues at neighboring desks.