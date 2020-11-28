Gov. Jared Polis Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Updated 9:15 p.m.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, along with first gentleman Marlon Reis, have both tested positive for COVID-19. The governor said they both are asymptomatic and will now isolate at home.

“Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits,” Polis said in a statement. “No person or family is immune to this virus. I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others, and wash your hands regularly.”

The governor’s positive test result comes as Colorado experiences a substantial spike in COVID-19 cases. One in 41 residents are believed to be contagious according to state models.

Polis had already been self-quarantining after he tweeted the day before Thanksgiving that he had been exposed to a person who had tested positive for coronavirus. Polis said he was tested that night and that the results were negative. An announcement at the time mentioned close monitoring and re-testing in the coming days.

Lawmakers are scheduled to head into a special session on Monday, Nov. 30. The session was called for by Polis to address state relief for the pandemic. As of now, the session will proceed as planned with most lawmakers attending in person.

Legislative leaders say two lawmakers have recently tested positive for COVID-19, though one of them — Democratic Rep. Meg Froelich of Englewood — got a negative test today, 10 days after her positive result.

Froelich said she got a test when she started feeling symptoms and a family member tested positive. Several people close to her also tested positive.

“I really hope my colleagues have respect for each other and follow all the suggested protocols because this is not anything you want anyone else to go through.” While her case was considered mild, Froelich said she slept all the time and had a bad headache and body aches. “I thought I was being careful. Obviously if I could do it over again I’d be even more careful.”

Froelich said she will participate in the special session remotely. Gov. Polis will also be working from home and reiterated in his statement that he would serve the state “as long as I am able to, and [keep] doing everything I can to help protect the health and safety of Coloradans.”

CPR's Bente Birkeland and The Associated Press contributed to this report.