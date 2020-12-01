Small Business Owners, Especially Spanish-Speaking Ones, Tap Thornton’s Alliance Center To Save Their Shops From Pandemic Losses

Adriana Saenz Garcia has owned Divinas Hair Studio in Thornton for six years. Divinas — which means divine in English — is a special place that she’s dedicated to her mother, who died two years ago.

“It's a place where I want all the ladies to go and feel divine,” Saenz Garcia said.

Like many business owners, the coronavirus pandemic impacted Saenz Garcia financially and she had to close the salon for two months.

“At the beginning, I was really afraid. I was really stressed,” she said. “My main concern, how am I going to do all the bills to continue with my rent?”

When it came time to reopen, some of her stylists decided not to come back. She said they didn’t think they would make enough money and they were worried about putting their own health at risk. Now it’s just her and her sister taking clients and running things.

With all of the lost business, she knew something had to change if Divinas was to survive the pandemic.

“At that time I was in need of marketing,” she said, unsure of where to start. “I needed help to promote my salon and get more clients.”

But then one day, someone came into her salon and told her about the Alliance Business Assistance Center in Thornton.

“That's when I took the courage to ask for help.”

The city of Thorton opened the resource center in mid-October after receiving federal aid through the CARES Act. Robin Martinez, the local business administrator who runs the center, said the goal is to provide free support to struggling businesses like Saenz Garcia’s.

“It was a bit of a no brainer that this is something that we really need and we need it now,” Martinez said. “Sometimes you got two people working from home, kids running in the background. They might need a quiet place to sit and work and hold a meeting and that’s what this is available for.”