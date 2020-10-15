Undocumented Immigrants Face Different Pandemic Struggles And A Complicated Web Of Resources

It’s a sunny Saturday morning in a Pueblo neighborhood, and the scent of steak and eggs drifts through the air in Ana Agustin’s home. She’s making breakfast for her cousins.

The women are keeping up their weekly tradition of hanging out on weekends and basking in each other’s friendship. Agustin said she needs it with the year she’s been having.

“I just take it one day at a time because if I stress, that’s when my mental health starts going like, ugh. I start overthinking about it,” Agustin said.

The coronavirus pandemic has been stressful for all Coloradans. And undocumented immigrants in Colorado are facing some unique stressors themselves as they deal with the pandemic — severely limited access to health care, looming deportation concerns for them or their families, and the particular difficulty of getting mental health help

Agustin hasn’t been spared from any of that.

2020 didn’t start off perfectly for her, but there have been some bright spots. Agustin loves helping people through her job at a community health clinic in Pueblo; she said it makes her feel fulfilled. She has a seven-year-old son who she loves endlessly. On top of that, she and her boyfriend bought their own house in January.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Ana Agustin hugs her 7-year-old son Leonardo in Pueblo, Sept. 5, 2020.

Coronavirus hit Agustin — and other immigrants and Latinos — disproportionately hard.

Then came coronavirus.

She had to take three months off work because she has thyroid cancer. And that diagnosis puts her at high risk of severe illness if she catches COVID-19. She said she has honest conversations with her son about her health.

“‘Baby, I don’t know if I’m going to wake up tomorrow,’” she said she has told her son. “And I tell him all the time, ‘I don’t say it to hurt you. I say it because I love you and you have to be independent, you have to keep pushing, pushing, pushing.’”