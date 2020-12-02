Congressman Joe Neguse Calls For A National Biodiversity Strategy, Rejoining Paris Climate Agreement

In the fossil record of the far future, the legacy of human civilization could look a lot like an asteroid impact.

Below a line of sediment, future paleontologists would find an abundance of plant and animal life. Above it, there would be a far more narrow range of fossils, pointing toward an extinction event at some point in Earth’s distant past — right around the present moment.

Most scientists agree such an event is currently playing out across the planet. According to a recent UN panel report, a million plant and animal species are on the verge of extinction, many within the next few decades. The scientists found the losses are a direct result of human activity.

On Wednesday, Congressman Joe Neguse introduced a resolution calling for a national strategy to address the crisis. The Boulder Democrat wants the incoming Joe Biden Administration to prioritize biodiversity by rejoining the Paris climate agreement and setting a goal to conserve 30 percent of United States lands and oceans by 2030.

“The decline of biodiversity crisis presents a real, direct threat to the security, health and well-being of our communities and our planet,” Neguse said. “That’s why it’s clear we need a coordinated, whole-of-government effort to tackle these issues."

The resolution also calls for a national reduction in pesticide use and putting indigenous communities at the center of conservation projects.