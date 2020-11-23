It’s Too Soon To Say If Colorado Will Follow California And Ban New Gas Car Sales (But They Might Not Have To)

Colorado could decide to follow California’s lead again, Toor said. “It's a little early for us to say how we would look at that since the standard hasn't yet been developed,” he said. “We don't know what it's going to look like."

It’s likely that a new Joe Biden administration will set a standard that could be far greener than the existing one set under President Donald Trump. What exactly that looks like will be critical for states like Colorado, Toor said.

“Once there's a federal standard and a California standard, then we'll make a decision,” he said.

It’s possible that California will join with the federal government and develop one standard, said Travis Madsen, transportation program director for the Boulder-based Southwest Energy Efficiency Project. It’s also possible that automakers ramp up production of electric vehicles on their own, making government mandates less important, Madsen said.

“I can imagine that that point might be on the horizon,” he said, pointing to a raft of recently announced electric vehicles from General Motors, Volkswagen and others.

“I think they see the writing on the wall,” he added. “Globally, you can see that a lot of countries are implementing climate policies that are going to squeeze gasoline and diesel out.”

The United Kingdom plans to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2030, joining other European countries with similar timelines like Sweden, Denmark, and Ireland.

Tim Jackson, president and CEO of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association, also prefers a single national standard. His group has unsuccessfully sued Colorado over its adoption of California’s emission standards.

Jackson noted that, so far, Coloradans haven’t warmed up much to electric vehicles, which he said account for just 3 percent of all new vehicle sales through August 2020. Jackson also worries that another government mandate would infringe on consumer choice.