A Colorado Spruce’s Journey To Becoming The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

Finding the perfect Christmas tree can be tough. Todd Gardiner knows this all too well.

“For about a year, I just drove really slowly, looking out the window,” said Gardiner, a silviculturist with the U.S. Forest Service. “Looking for that perfect tree.”

Not just any tree. Gardiner was looking for the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree, also known as the People’s Tree. It’s Congress’ holiday centerpiece and sits on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building. And this year the tree was coming from Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests in western Colorado. Finding a perfect tree took a lot of looking, but Gardiner found several contenders.

Usually, someone from the Architect of the Capitol’s office flies out from Washington to review all the towering finalists in person — the nation’s national forests take turns providing the tree — but this year was different because of the pandemic.

It was more like online dating.

Photos and videos were exchanged profiling the finalists. And the final pick was made over video chat — a statuesque, 55-foot Engelmann spruce that the rangers called the Beaver Dam tree. It was located in rough terrain about an hour from Montrose, far from just about everything except other trees.

Courtesy Ron Sieg This year's Capitol Christmas Tree, which will sit outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, was harvested from outside of Montrose, in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests.

When the time came in November to cut the tree, only a small group was invited to watch in person. One of them was forest spokesperson Kimberlee Phillips, who let out a happy yell as she watched a crane hoist the tree into the air. A cold front forced the tree cutting to be moved up a day.

“We were not canceling Christmas,” Phillips said. “We were going to figure out a way to do it, one way or the other.”

It’s one thing to find that perfect Christmas tree. Cutting down a five-story tree — undamaged — and loading it onto a flatbed truck that can make it up mountain roads can be a logistical nightmare.

But Harvey Gray, one of two loggers who sawed through the tree’s stump, said the process went smoothly.

Being chosen to make the cut was “a special thing, a real special thing,” said Gray, who has worked in the logging industry for more than 50 years and was born in a remote sawmill camp not far from where the tree stood. He thinks this year’s Capitol Christmas tree is special because of how perfectly formed and well filled out it is.

But not only that.

“You know, I’m getting kinda old, and sometimes I’ve found it’s real simple things that make big changes,” he said. Seeing all the cooperation that went into finding, cutting and transporting the tree, “it’s obvious that the tree has done a lot of good,” he said, adding that he hopes it brings “a lot of people together.”

That wish came true about a week later when it embarked on another key part of Capitol Christmas Tree tradition: a victory lap around its home state.

U.S. Forest Service This year's Capitol Christmas Tree begins its more-than-2,000-mile journey from the Western Slope of Colorado to Washington, D.C.

In the small town of Paonia, hundreds converged around the tree after it lumbered into town strapped to the back of the big rig — a rubber bladder full of water snug against its trunk. As the town’s middle school’s choir serenaded the crowd, little kids peered through the plexiglass for a peek at the tree. Seven-year-old Rainy Weber had a big smile on her face.

“Oh, it’s great!” she exclaimed.

Many folks signed their name on a banner on the truck’s side. Doris Richards, mom to five adopted children, was one of the people writing on the banner. But it wasn’t her name she put down; it was the names of her children.