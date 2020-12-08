Cory Gardner Reminds Colleagues To Balance Principles And Practicality In Final Senate Address

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner delivered his farewell address on the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon, calling on his colleagues to work together and “make it count” during their time in the Senate.

With his family and staff watching from the gallery, Gardner recalled the words of another former Colorado Senator, Bill Armstrong, who said, “while he was firm in his principal, he was flexible on the detail.”

“We all come to this place because of our core values and beliefs about this nation. Those principles make us who we are,” Gardner said. He likened those principles to the pillars of a building, necessary for the structural integrity of the place. But when it comes to something like the paint color, that’s a detail that can be negotiated.

“We can respect the pillar and find agreement on the paint,” he said.

He urged them to always recognize the difference between the paint and the pillar. “We cannot govern when every tactic and detail is elevated to the level of principle. There is no compromise with this approach,” he said.

“Most of you will still be [in the Senate] next Congress,” Gardner said. “Don't waste this opportunity to be who this nation needs you to be at this moment of great challenge.”