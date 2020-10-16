More Signed Laws Than The Colorado Delegation? These Are Bills Cory Gardner Got Over The Finish Line

In terms of presidential politics, Colorado has lost a bit of its luster as a battleground state. That's not the case if you look at the contested race for the Senate. The winner of the contest between incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner and his Democratic challenger, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, will most likely be the lynchpin for whoever gets control of the chamber.

You've seen the almost inescapable TV political ads between the two, now you can get the backstory.

The Claim:

Gardner has made his legislative record, and his willingness to work with Democrats, a centerpiece of his argument for why increasingly-blue Colorado should retain him as its senator.

“I cross party lines to get things done. That’s what I like to do and it works,” Gardner says in one ad. Another touts a specific milestone: “Nine Gardner bills enacted into law. More than the rest of our delegation combined.”

The Backstory:

If you look at stand-alone bills, Gardner has had more enacted into law than the rest of the delegation combined, a record he’s plugged frequently on the campaign trail. The number is actually 10 now, with the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act this summer. Some were uncontroversial bills to name a post office or VA clinic, while a handful stem from his work on the Foreign Relations Committee.

And Gardner could be on his way to an 11th; his 988 suicide hotline bill is on the president’s desk.

“One does need some skills and professional relationships to pass bills,” said Seth Masket, professor of political science and director of the Center on American Politics at the University of Denver.

Gardner knows how to write and move legislation. He’s done it most of his career, from general counsel and legislative director for then Sen. Wayne Allard, to his time in the Colorado House of Representatives, to the U.S. House of Representatives and now to the Senate.

And he does know how to reach across the aisle to work on bills.