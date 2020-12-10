How A Colorado Startup Could Change The Game For Electric Cars

Doug Campbell is on a mission to harden the hearts of electric cars.

The co-founder and CEO of Solid Power has spent the last eight years developing a new kind of battery for carmakers. If it works, the Louisville, Colorado-based company could help overcome two major roadblocks to electric cars. According to a recent survey, U.S. consumers worry the cars are too expensive and could run out of power between charging stations.

“What our technology does is it improves range and lowers vehicle cost,” Campbell said. “It’s as simple as that.”

As the name of his company suggests, Campbell thinks the key is a more-solid electric car battery. The lithium-ion batteries powering almost all of today’s electric vehicles rely on a liquid electrolyte, which ferries charged ions from a cathode to an anode. While the technology makes it practical to charge and recharge, the liquid can catch fire if overloaded.

For decades, scientists have seen a potential answer in solid electrolytes, which could allow a battery to soak up more energy without overheating.

Se-Hee Lee and Conrad Stoldt, both professors of mechanical engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder, demonstrated a sulfide-based ceramic could be up to the task. As a bonus, the technology appeared compatible with the equipment used to make traditional lithium-ion batteries. The university spun off Solid Power to commercialize the technology in 2014.