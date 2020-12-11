Colorado COVID-19 Testing Sites Opening In These Locations Across The State

By Matt Moret
December 11, 2020
201118-COVID-TESTING-PACO-SANCHEZ-DENVER201118-COVID-TESTING-PACO-SANCHEZ-DENVERHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Denver’s drive-through coronavirus testing facility in the parking lot of Paco Sanchez Park just off Federal Boulevard was busy on Nov. 18, 2020, ahead of Thanksgiving.

As families settle into the holiday season, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment has announced a new slate of free, community-run testing sites for COVID-19.

CDPHE said in a press release that some of the new locations were already up and running as of Thursday, though some will not open until Sunday morning.

The state also plans to hold a series of one-off testing events through Tuesday. The newly announced events and sites will accept walk-ins, but CDPHE says people seeking a test should still register online beforehand.

A list of the new locations and event details can be found below. Links to the appropriate registration pages are attached. CDPHE has a guide to its other testing options on its website.

New community testing locations:

  • Abraham Lincoln High School, 2285 S. Federal Blvd., Denver, CO 80219
    Open 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday though Friday
    Visit covidcheckcolorado.org and click "Get My Test"
  • Fruita Monument High School, 1835 J Road, Fruita, CO 81521
    Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday
    Visit covidcheckcolorado.org and click "Get My Test"
  • Logan County Fairgrounds, 1120 Pawnee Ave., Sterling, CO 80751
    Open 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Saturdays
    Visit covidcheckcolorado.org and click "Get My Test"
  • Mission Medical Center, 2125 E. La Salle St., Colorado Springs, CO 80909
    Open 1 a.m. through 3 p.m., Monday through Friday
    Visit covidcheckcolorado.org and click "Get My Test"
  • Northeast Colorado Health Department, 228 W. Railroad Ave., Fort Morgan, CO 80701
    Open 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Sundays
    Visit covidcheckcolorado.org and click "Get My Test"

New CDPHE testing events:

  • Washington County Fairgrounds, 511 W. 2nd Ave., Akron, CO 80720
    Open 1:30 p.m. through 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11
    Please visit curative.comand click “Get Tested Now”
  • Delta County Hospital, 100 Stafford Lane, Delta, CO 81416
    9 a.m. through 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11
    Please click here to schedule a visit
  • Delta County Fairgrounds, 400 Fair Grounds, Hotchkiss, CO 81419
    9 a.m. through 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.
    Please click here to schedule a visit
  • Elk Creek Elementary School, 804 W. Main St., New Castle, CO 81647
    9 a.m. through 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13
    Please click here to schedule a visit
  • Bea Underwood Elementary School, 0741 Tamarisk Trail, Parachute, CO 81635
    12 p.m. through 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14
    Please click here to schedule a visit
  • Garfield County Fairgrounds, 1001 Railroad Ave., Rifle, CO 81650
    12 p.m. through 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15
    Please click here to schedule a visit

