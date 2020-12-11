As families settle into the holiday season, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment has announced a new slate of free, community-run testing sites for COVID-19.

CDPHE said in a press release that some of the new locations were already up and running as of Thursday, though some will not open until Sunday morning.

The state also plans to hold a series of one-off testing events through Tuesday. The newly announced events and sites will accept walk-ins, but CDPHE says people seeking a test should still register online beforehand.

A list of the new locations and event details can be found below. Links to the appropriate registration pages are attached. CDPHE has a guide to its other testing options on its website.

New community testing locations:

Abraham Lincoln High School, 2285 S. Federal Blvd., Denver, CO 80219

Open 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday though Friday

Visit covidcheckcolorado.org and click "Get My Test"



Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

Visit covidcheckcolorado.org and click "Get My Test"



Open 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Saturdays

Visit covidcheckcolorado.org and click "Get My Test"



Open 1 a.m. through 3 p.m., Monday through Friday

Visit covidcheckcolorado.org and click "Get My Test"



Open 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Sundays

Visit covidcheckcolorado.org and click "Get My Test"

New CDPHE testing events: