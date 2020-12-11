Colorado COVID-19 Testing Sites Opening In These Locations Across The State
As families settle into the holiday season, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment has announced a new slate of free, community-run testing sites for COVID-19.
CDPHE said in a press release that some of the new locations were already up and running as of Thursday, though some will not open until Sunday morning.
The state also plans to hold a series of one-off testing events through Tuesday. The newly announced events and sites will accept walk-ins, but CDPHE says people seeking a test should still register online beforehand.
A list of the new locations and event details can be found below. Links to the appropriate registration pages are attached. CDPHE has a guide to its other testing options on its website.
New community testing locations:
- Abraham Lincoln High School, 2285 S. Federal Blvd., Denver, CO 80219
Open 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday though Friday
Visit covidcheckcolorado.org and click "Get My Test"
- Fruita Monument High School, 1835 J Road, Fruita, CO 81521
Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday
Visit covidcheckcolorado.org and click "Get My Test"
- Logan County Fairgrounds, 1120 Pawnee Ave., Sterling, CO 80751
Open 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Saturdays
Visit covidcheckcolorado.org and click "Get My Test"
- Mission Medical Center, 2125 E. La Salle St., Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Open 1 a.m. through 3 p.m., Monday through Friday
Visit covidcheckcolorado.org and click "Get My Test"
- Northeast Colorado Health Department, 228 W. Railroad Ave., Fort Morgan, CO 80701
Open 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Sundays
Visit covidcheckcolorado.org and click "Get My Test"
New CDPHE testing events:
- Washington County Fairgrounds, 511 W. 2nd Ave., Akron, CO 80720
Open 1:30 p.m. through 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11
Please visit curative.comand click “Get Tested Now”
- Delta County Hospital, 100 Stafford Lane, Delta, CO 81416
9 a.m. through 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11
Please click here to schedule a visit
- Delta County Fairgrounds, 400 Fair Grounds, Hotchkiss, CO 81419
9 a.m. through 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.
Please click here to schedule a visit
- Elk Creek Elementary School, 804 W. Main St., New Castle, CO 81647
9 a.m. through 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13
Please click here to schedule a visit
- Bea Underwood Elementary School, 0741 Tamarisk Trail, Parachute, CO 81635
12 p.m. through 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14
Please click here to schedule a visit
- Garfield County Fairgrounds, 1001 Railroad Ave., Rifle, CO 81650
12 p.m. through 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15
Please click here to schedule a visit