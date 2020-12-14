The First Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Arrived In Colorado Today. Here’s What We Know.

The state will also receive 95,600 doses of Moderna's vaccine next week, if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration grants the vaccine emergency use authorization. There are 156 medical sites and local health departments across the state set to receive doses.

Vaccine distribution will roll out across Colorado in phases.

This winter, during Phase 1A, vaccines will go first to high-risk health care workers and the staff and residents of long-term care facilities.

Brig. Gen. Scott Sherman of the Colorado National Guard, who is leading Colorado’s vaccine distribution task force, said it will likely be after Christmas before long-term care residents begin to get inoculated. Workers from Walgreen's and CVS pharmacies will give the shots at those facilities.

Phase 2 will make vaccines available to higher-risk people and essential workers, including people who interact with the public and those who work in "high density" work settings.

In summer, 2021, in Phase 3, the general public gets access.

The state tested its distribution protocols last Tuesday by bringing a mock dose of the Pfizer vaccine from Denver International Airport to Vail Health Hospital, one of eight regional hubs the state has designated to receive the vaccine in the coming days. There are 156 hospitals, medical sites and county health departments scheduled to receive vaccine doses as they become available.

Masks, social distancing will still help to control the spread.

Just 60 percent of people in the state say they'd be willing to take a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Healthier Colorado poll announced last week. Medical groups estimate that 70 percent participation is needed for Colorado to reach broad protection through herd immunity.

In the meantime, experts say staying home or mask wearing and physical distancing if you must go out will continue to be the most effective way to prevent infection.

But Polis told the media pool he was glad to be underway.

“This is also a triumph of modern science,” Polis said. “When you think about how long it took to get prior vaccines -- like polio and others -- to market. Years, even decades, some of them. This one was done in record time.”

Colorado Public Radio reporter John Daley and pool reporters Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun and Seth Klamann, The Denver Gazette, contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.