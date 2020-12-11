How Remote Hinsdale County Rallied To Buy Itself A Hometown Archipelago

Tiny Hinsdale County is the most remote and one of the least populated counties in Colorado. Besides being the infamous place where Alferd Packer ate his traveling companions in 1874, it has something else that not many other counties can claim – an archipelago.

You’ll find it on the waters of Lake San Cristobal, due south of Lake City.

Head to the west shore where there are a peninsula and two islands connected by a scenic suspension bridge. It has been in private hands for more than a century. Hinsdale County plans to turn it into a public park once it completes the purchase of the property from a Texan who had once planned to build a home there.

This county of only 800 year-round residents has secured $1.3 million from Greater Outdoors Colorado for the purchase and is well on its way to raising $200,000 in matching funds with the help of the Trust for Public Land.

“We are a struggling county, but we felt like the value of this made it important,” said Hinsdale County commissioner Kristie Borchers.

Lake San Cristobal is the second-largest natural lake in Colorado and an important piece of the growing outdoor recreation economy here. What Hinsdale lacks in population, it makes up for in natural attractions.

The U.S. Geological Survey lists the county as the most remote in the lower 48 states. Around 96 percent of its lands are public. Only the single 400-person town of Lake City is located in its boundaries.

The county’s rugged landscape lays claim to five 14ers and seven 13ers and is a way station on the Continental Divide Trail. It also sits along two scenic byways.

Courtesy Kate Hopson A winter view of the second section of the suspension bridge connecting to the outmost island.

In the middle of all that, Lake San Cristobal is a 2.1-mile-long gem. It holds 11,000-acre-feet of water and is 89 feet deep in places. It’s a popular fishing, boating and recreating spot, but all that has been hampered by a lack of access.

Seven hundred years ago, a natural event known as the Slumgullion Slide dammed up the Lake Fork of the Gunnison River with earth and orange-tinged rocks that reminded the miners of a stew they called slumgullion. The natural dam created a lake with very steep banks in most places.

For many years, the main access has been a county-owned boat dock area near the archipelago that’s now become overcrowded. Motorized boaters jostle with standup paddleboarders for the chance to get into the water. There are few places for families who want to wade or picnic.

With the COVID-19 pandemic sending more visitors to out-of-the-way outdoor spots, this past summer was the busiest in Hinsdale County’s history, Borchers said. Tourism jumped 60 percent and Lake San Cristobal was overrun like other parts of the county. Restrooms were overused, trash overflowed and every camping spot was taken.