Almost 300,000 Coloradans Will Lose Unemployment Benefits After Christmas Even If A New Federal Stimulus Passes

Unemployment programs meant to support people who lost their jobs because of COVID-19 will end next week, leaving hundreds of thousands without aid during one of the most critical points in the pandemic.

Colorado’s Department of Labor and Employment says about 280,000 people who were eligible for or receiving benefits will stop getting benefits on Dec. 26. That’s the last payable week for federal programs set up through the CARES Act.

Gig workers, independent contractors and people who are self-employed, and were eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, will see their aid end. In addition, people who were on Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which gave workers an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits will also stop receiving them.

Congress might pass another stimulus bill before Christmas. But even if a stimulus does pass in the next week, it will take several more weeks before the state can start getting that aid out to people, said Cher Haavind, chief communications officer for the department. That means a lag in benefits even if Congress acts.

Haavind predicts people won’t see benefits from a stimulus until late January or even February at the earliest, since the state has to wait for guidance from the federal labor department on how to reprogram its systems.

“During the Great Recession, it took up to 10 weeks to reprogram our systems because of the old technology,” she said.

The number of people who filed for unemployment in Colorado was up again last week, with 19,854 regular UI initial claims and more than 20,000 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims. The state paid $95 million in total weekly benefits. Unemployment claims have been consistently rising since the fall.

“With overall claims, we are seeing a significant uptick, both in initial claims and continued claims,” said state economist Ryan Gedney. “Benefit levels are still extremely high and payment levels are still extremely high.”

The state has paid about $412 million in regular UI benefits over the last 11 weeks. That’s more than the annual amount of UI benefits the department paid out in 2019, Gedney said. Regular UI benefit payments will exceed $2.5 billion for 2020, with much of that money coming in pass-through from the federal government’s coronavirus stimulus bills.