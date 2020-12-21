Colorado Legislature To Delay Most Work Until At Least Mid-February

Colorado’s Democratic legislative leaders have decided to delay the annual legislative session due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the perils of trying to conduct their work in a crowded state capitol building.

The legislature is legally required to begin on January 13 and run for no more than 120 days. But Colorado’s declared state of emergency allows more flexibility within that timeline. The state supreme court ruled in the spring that lawmakers can temporarily pause their work and return later in the year. Incoming Speaker of the House Alec Garnett said he and others think that’s the safest option

According to the legislature’s Democratic leadership, lawmakers will gavel in on the 13th and only stay at the Capitol long enough to get the most urgent and necessary work done, such as swearing in new members. Then they’ll adjourn until at least mid-February.

Garnett said the goal for the break is to get to a point “that’s removed from the potential spike from Christmas and New Years and gives a little bit more time for the vaccine to circulate and the weather to warm up.”

Senate Republicans complained in a statement that, while Democrats had asked their opinion on delaying the session, they didn't get a warning before the final decision was made. Some also took to Twitter to criticizse about the planned pause.