Veteran Suicides Remain High Above The National Rate. Congress Is Trying To Change That

Their two sons both struggled after the loss of their father. Her oldest, Ryan, suffered from addiction in his teen years. After getting clean, he disappeared. Christy hasn’t heard from him in five years. Her younger son, Ben, left her a tearful message on his 20th birthday about the hole left in his life. “I miss Dad so much,” he cried in the voice mail, which became part of an Air Force suicide prevention ad.

All this led Christy to become a veteran’s suicide prevention advocate, working with groups near her home in Colorado Springs.

“I say, we're on an emotional battlefield and how can we arm our veterans, our active duty and their family members with the armor and the weapons that they need to combat whatever they're going through,” she explained.

The federal government has been trying to tackle the issue of veterans suicide for years.

The rates of suicide among those who’ve served continues to be much higher than the national average — 27.5 per 100,000 in 2018 for veterans compared to 18.2 per 100,000 in 2018 for non-veterans. That disparity has continued despite efforts like prevention campaigns, more focus on mental health, even a “stand down” to shine a spotlight on the issue.

In recent months, Congress has taken some new steps to grapple with veterans’ mental health issues and bolster suicide prevention overall.

The first large bill signed into law by President Donald Trump was the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act.

“While this legislation puts in place the critical care services and support that will save veterans lives, it’s my hope that the bill will also serve as a signal to our veterans, service members and their families that they are never, never alone,” said Republican Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas, chair of the Senate Veterans Affairs committee, on the Senate floor.

The law bolsters and expands veterans mental health care, with a particular emphasis on rural veterans, and extends grand money for community organizations helping veterans.