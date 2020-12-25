CDOT Is Trying To Fix Metro Denver’s Most Dangerous Roads

Colfax Avenue and Federal Boulevard move lots of cars, at high speeds, through areas dense with houses and stores. And both are among the busiest and deadliest streets in Denver, with each seeing dozens of serious injuries and fatalities per year.

"It’s a place where a lot of people and vehicles are interacting, but it’s also a place where a lot of the streets are designed to move cars quickly," said Danny Katz, chair of the Denver Streets Partnership and executive director of the nonprofit CoPIRG.

This week, CDOT and the Denver Regional Council of Governments kickstarted a new effort to change that equation. The department announced it would pay $59 million for 30 safety-focused projects along busy road across the Denver metro region, including Colfax and Federal. Another $18 million will follow later, Katz said.

It's a small sum compared to billion-dollar highway projects, and it's not unusual for the state to spend money on things like sidewalks and crosswalks. But transportation advocates praised the agency's Safer Main Streets program for its focus on pedestrians, cyclists and transit.

"They’re really concentrating these dollars in ways to make the streets safer for people," Katz said. "What’s different about this is it’s a concerted effort."

The projects range from sidewalks in Nederland to a reboot of Colfax Avenue. Most are expected to be completed by 2024.

The full project list includes: