A Voting Rights And Election Reform Bill Splits Colorado’s Representatives Down The Aisle

The For the People Act has pride of place for Democrats in the U.S. House, clearly denoted by it’s bill number: H.R. 1.

It is a voting rights, campaign finance, ethics rules and election reform package that aims to increase voter access to the polls and decrease the influence of big money. The bill would strike down hurdles to voting and curb partisan gerrymandering by requiring states to use non-partisan commissions to redraw lines, like Colorado is doing.

All four of Colorado Democratic representatives — Diana DeGette, Jason Crow, Joe Neguse and Ed Perlmutter — have co-sponsored the bill.

At a League of Women Voters of Colorado event Tuesday evening, Neguse noted there are many laws in different states that are disenfranchising voters. And he thinks the bill’s “bold, transformative” reforms will strength America’s democracy.

“With this legislation, Congress will make it easier, not harder, for those legally eligible to vote to do so,” Neguse said. “We’ll end the dominance of big money in our politics and we’ll ensure public officials work for the public interest”

Crow said the act includes his proposal to crack down on mega donors “who hide their political contributions through phony social welfare organizations.”

“If we have learned anything these past few years, it’s that our democracy is in need of reform,” Crow said on the House floor. “We can and must do big things again and it begins by passing H.R. 1.”

If this bill is the number one priority for Democrats, it also tops the list of legislation Republicans hope to defeat this session.

House GOP members, including Colorado’s Lauren Boebert, Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn, have been focused on what they see as the bill’s negatives.

“It's a reckless power grab by Nancy Pelosi & a fundamental attack on our freedoms,” Lamborn said in a tweet.

Both he and Buck tweeted out similar points of issue with the bill. They argue it would limit the power of states to run their own elections and tramples on First Amendment protections for political speech in the form of campaign spending. As Boebert described it on Twitter, the bill is “a disaster.”