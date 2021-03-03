Want To Buy A House In Denver? Do It Fast And Prepare For A Bidding War

Last February, Denver-area homes sat on the market for about two weeks.

This year, homes were more likely to sell in a mere five days.

The latest report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors shows fierce competition between homebuyers heading into peak selling season. Demand is especially high for detached homes, which spent less time waiting for offers than the broader market — just four days.

The median price hit $475,000, up $20,000 from January, according to the report. That’s a jump of about 19 percent from last year.

Low interest rates and a limited supply of homes for sale is fueling a boom in home prices even as the pandemic shuts down huge swaths of the economy.