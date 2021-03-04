A third vaccine is now arriving in Colorado, but before the first dose has been injected, Johnson & Johnson’s version is already facing opposition over how it was made, and whether it represents something like a consolation prize for diverse communities where vaccines have been in short supply.

The most recent resistance comes from Catholic Church bishops in the U.S. who issued guidance earlier this week recommending Catholics avoid the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Colorado’s Catholic churches have lined up to endorse the guidance, which was issued Tuesday on the heels of the FDA’s decision to approve use of the newest vaccine.

“The approval of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in the United States again raises questions about the moral permissibility of using vaccines developed, tested, and/or produced with the help of abortion-derived cell lines,” said a statement from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The objection stems from the use of cell lines originally derived from an aborted fetus to create the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The cell lines date back to a single abortion decades ago and don’t contain tissue from the original fetus.

The other two vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, used cell lines but only for testing. The Church’s guidance said the latter two are more morally acceptable because they have fewer connections to aborted cell lines.

The Catholic Church has long opposed to abortion as do some other religious groups.

People usually don't get to choose which vaccine they get

But representatives for the Colorado Catholic diocese emphasized that they are not recommending Church members forego vaccines.

“They're not prohibiting people from getting it. They're just saying that if one is in a position to choose, they should pick the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines,” said Veronica Ambull, a spokeswoman for the Diocese of Colorado Springs.

To date, vaccine recipients have generally not been offered a choice. Providers take what they get from the federal government by way of the state, and public health officials have long advised residents not to pass up a vaccine when offered.