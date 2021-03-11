WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Brief Coloradans On State Preparations For The Impending Snowstorm

By Colorado Public Radio Staff
March 11, 2021
191029 Denver Snow Plows191029 Denver Snow PlowsHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Snowplows work in tandem on 23rd Avenue in Denver on Oct. 29 2019.

Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to brief residents on Colorado's preparations for expected severe winter weather on Thursday, March 11, at 3:15 p.m. Polis will be joined by representatives from the Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

CPR News and Denverite will be watching the storm develop to see how it shakes out in comparison to the widely shifting predictions we've heard so far this week. One worry some people have expressed (and we've now checked into) is whether this storm — if it turns out to be on the higher end of predictions — could threaten to collapse roofs around Colorado.

Note: The governor's briefings don't always start on time.

