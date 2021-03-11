WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Brief Coloradans On State Preparations For The Impending Snowstorm
Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to brief residents on Colorado's preparations for expected severe winter weather on Thursday, March 11, at 3:15 p.m. Polis will be joined by representatives from the Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol.
CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.
CPR News and Denverite will be watching the storm develop to see how it shakes out in comparison to the widely shifting predictions we've heard so far this week. One worry some people have expressed (and we've now checked into) is whether this storm — if it turns out to be on the higher end of predictions — could threaten to collapse roofs around Colorado.
Note: The governor's briefings don't always start on time.
How To Handle Winter Like a Real Coloradan
- Your mostly fool-proof guide to driving in a Colorado snowstorm
- Colorado snow shoveling laws, and how to not hurt yourself
- Winter emergency car kit: Make sure you and your ride are ready
- Why "smells like Greeley" means snow is coming in the Front Range
- The science behind why it's so much quieter with snow on the ground