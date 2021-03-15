Senators

Michael Bennet: With the change in power in the Senate, Bennet has moved up to chair the subcommittees where he was a ranking member last Congress. The new Democratic leadership has also revamped the mission of one of those subcommittees, by adding climate to its list of responsibilities. That will give him a way to discuss how climate change is affecting the agricultural economy in Colorado and nationally. He will also retain his position on the high-profile Intelligence committee, the national security panel that tends to work in a bipartisan manner to oversee the nation’s intelligence agencies.

Agriculture Committee Subcommittee on Conservation, Climate, Forestry & Natural Resources (Chair) Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics & Research Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy

Finance Committee Subcommittee on Energy, Natural Resources, & Infrastructure (Chair) Subcommittee on Social Security, Pensions & Family Policy

Senate Select Committee on Intelligence

John Hickenlooper: The freshman senator will be busy with four committee assignments and numerous seats on subcommittees, including two he will chair. He picked up two of the same committees his Republican predecessor Cory Gardner served on. His roster will also let him pull on his early work experience as a small business owner and geologist.

Commerce, Science, & Transportation Committee Subcommittee on Aviation Safety, Operations, and Innovation Subcommittee on Communication, Media, and Broadband Subcommittee on Space and Science (Chair) Subcommittee on Tourism, Trade, and Export

Energy & Natural Resources Committee Subcommittee on Energy Subcommittee on Public Lands, Forests, and Mining Subcommittee on Water and Power

Health, Education, Labor & Pensions (HELP) Committee Subcommittee on Children and Families Subcommittee on Employment and Workplace Safety (Chair)

Small Business & Entrepreneurship Committee

Representatives

Diana DeGette (CO-1): As dean of the delegation, the 13-term Democrat will continue to serve on the powerful Energy and Commerce Committee, where she remains the Oversight subcommittee chair. From this perch, she’s focused a lot on health issues, from COVID-19 vaccine development and rollout to e-cigarettes and the price of insulin. She also remains on the panel that has a great deal of significance for Colorado: Natural Resources.

Energy and Commerce Committee Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigation (Chair) Subcommittee on the Environment and Climate Change Subcommittee on Energy

Natural Resources Committee Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests, and Public Lands Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources



Joe Neguse (CO-2): The second-term Democrat, who got the CORE Act passed in the House multiple times, will be chairing a public lands subcommittee. Neguse will also continue to play a leadership role in the House Democratic caucus. He’s the co-chair of the House Democratic Policy and Communications team, the number 8 position in House leadership.

Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, & Administrative Law Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, & the Internet Subcommittee on Immigration & Citizenship (Vice Chair)

Natural Resources Committee Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands (Chair)



Lauren Boebert (CO-3): The freshman Republican secured an assignment important to her district: Natural Resources. Her predecessor, Scott Tipton, also sat on that committee for a number of years. She’ll also have a venue to continue her criticism of the amount of recent federal spending, through a seat on the Budget Committee.

Budget Committee, responsible for drafting Congress’s budget resolution

Natural Resources Committee Subcommittee on Indigenous Peoples of the U.S. Subcommittee on Water, Oceans & Wildlife



Ken Buck (CO-4): The biggest change for Buck, a four-term Republican, is a shift in his authority on two Judiciary subcommittees — he is now ranking member of the Antitrust subcommittee, after holding the same position in the Immigration subcommittee last congress. He’s been very vocal about antitrust issues related to big tech in particular. It may be one of the few areas where the House may be able to find bipartisan common ground.