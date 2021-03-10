What Colorado Can Expect From The Latest Federal COVID Relief Package

The House passed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, called the American Rescue Plan, on Wednesday 220-211 in a party-line vote.

Only Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine voted with Republicans against the measure. It now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who pushed for a big, bold relief bill.

Republicans opposed the bill for several reasons, including the cost, the already-ballooning deficit, and that it will trigger automatic cuts in several federal programs like Medicare.

Rep. Lauren Boebert dismissed the bill as a “trashy spending spree.”

“This legislation uses COVID like cheap drugstore concealer, masking the nasty truth about Democrat spending,” said the freshman Republican from Rifle.

She argued it doesn’t do enough to re-open schools or help businesses that have had to close.

“Only 9 percent of this bill is going to address COVID-related issues,” Boebert said.

The 9 percent point has been repeated by many Republicans. A spokesperson for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said it refers to how much of the funds will go to a national vaccination program.

But Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper said he’s heard from thousands of Coloradans who need help now.

“This relief bill provides stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, vaccines, small business grants, and many other critical programs,” Hickenlooper said in a statement. “We’re close to the end of this pandemic — we can’t let anyone fall through the cracks.”

A number of provisions will help Coloradans, although precisely how much money the state will receive for all of them are not yet available.

Stimulus Checks

Yes, a check will be sent to many Americans. A person earning $75,000 a year or less, or a married couple jointly earning less than $150,000 or less, will get $1,400 per person, including for all dependents. But the phase-out will be faster than past stimulus checks. It will stop at individuals earning $80,000 a year or $160,000 for a married couple.

Anyone with a Social Security Number will be eligible this time around, regardless of whether another member of their family does not have one. So, if a child is an American citizen with an SSN, that child will be eligible for the check even if his or her parents are undocumented.

Federal Unemployment Insurance

One reason many Democrats pushed to move the bill swiftly through the budget reconciliation route versus a long, drawn-out bipartisan negotiation was to avoid a lapse in the federal unemployment boost which expires on March 14.

After a hold-up lasting several hours last Friday, Senate Democrats tweaked the federal unemployment insurance benefit to ensure that Sen. Joe Manchin would vote for it.

The Rescue Plan now includes a $300-a-week federal unemployment boost through Sept. 6. The bill also makes the first $10,200 worth of benefits tax-free for households earning less than $150,000.