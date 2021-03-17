Colorado Delegation Split As US House Passes Violence Against Women Act And Equal Rights Amendment

With the women of the House Democratic Caucus wearing white — the traditional color of women’s suffrage — the chamber passed two bills aimed at promoting and protecting women’s rights.

One, which passed 244-172, would reauthorize and expand the Violence Against Women Act, which expired in 2019. The other removes a deadline for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. It passed 222-204.



In both votes, Colorado’s House delegation split along party lines. Democrats supported the measures, Republicans opposed them.

The votes took place against the backdrop of a mass shooting that killed eight people, including seven women working at spas in the Atlanta area.

First passed in 1994, the VAWA strengthened laws around domestic and sexual violence against women. The Senate failed to authorize the bill last congress over disagreements on LGBTQ and firearms provisions.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in domestic violence during the pandemic. We have to do more to protect those who need our help,” tweeted Rep. Diana DeGette.

The latest bill expands protections “for the most vulnerable, including immigrant, LGBTQ and Native American women,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “It strengthens services for victims and survivors, empowers law enforcement to protect their communities, helps stop abusers and stalkers from obtaining firearms and expands protections for victims’ and survivors’ financial security."