Colorado Pubic Radio Pays Tribute To Classical Host Ray White After A Storied Career

Colorado Matters host Ryan Warner from CPR News paid special tribute to CPR Classical's Ray White last week. Ray hosted afternoons on CPR Classical for the last year and a half. He was the warm, welcoming voice who greeted you at the end of your work day. On March 7, at age 69, Ray White died of cancer, after a nearly 50-year career in radio. Ray was a lifelong learner and music buff who lent his talents to rock, jazz, R&B and news stations around the world. He interviewed and befriended musicians who pay him tribute, including rock legends Peter Gabriel, Joan Jett and Roger Waters of Pink Floyd. Here in Colorado, Ray’s smile came through the airwaves as he talked about Bach, Brahms, and Beethoven. We remember his life and legacy and mourn with his family and friends.

Hart Van Denburg CPR Classical Host Ray White

Ray White and CPR News' Jo Ann Allen in the CPR studios.

You can listen to CPR Classical by clicking "Listen Live" on this website. You can also hear CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, on radio signals around Colorado, or ask your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical.”