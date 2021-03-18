Aurora And Colorado Springs Want More Water. The Proposed Solution — A New Reservoir — Would Have Far-Reaching Impacts

While most people in Colorado live on the Front Range, most of the state’s water is on the West Slope. That’s where the snowpack melts and makes its way into the Colorado River. Much of that water flows to places like Denver through a series of dams, reservoirs, pumps and pipes.

Aurora and Colorado Springs want to bring more of that water to their growing cities, which are the state’s largest after Denver. To do that, they want to dam up Whitney Creek in Eagle County south of Minturn and create a reservoir that could supply water for thousands of new homes.

The road that runs along Homestake Creek is still closed for the winter. Jerry Mallett, the founder of Colorado Headwaters, swings his leg over the locked gate and starts walking.

“We're right below where the proposed Whitney Dam would be,” Mallett said, about a mile from the gate. “If we walk up another 150 or 200 yards, we'd be under 250 to 300 feet of water.”

There are a few different spots along the creek that could be the home to the proposed Whitney Reservoir. The largest of the potential sites would hold about 20,000 acre-feet of water.

“Colorado Springs and Aurora got the water right in 1952,” Mallett said. “We just don't think this is the place to take it. There are options downstream.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Jerry Mallett, president of Colorado Headwaters, in the Homestake Creek valley between Red Cliff and Camp Hale on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Tension between protecting wetlands and securing more water for growing cities

Mallett’s group works to restore and protect areas like this one — a wetland with fox and moose tracks in the snow.

Mallett has fought Aurora and Colorado Springs before. After these cities teamed up and built Homestake Reservoir in the 1960s, they tried to build the reservoir Homestake II. That project was shut down in the 1990s.

“We're not saying you shouldn't grow or that you’ve got to control the population, that’s your issue,” Mallett said. “Ours is protecting the natural resources for other values.”

Aurora and Colorado Springs are working together because they have the same problem: Planners don’t think they have enough water where they are to support the cities’ expected growth. If the cities get their way and dam up Homestake Creek, it would reduce the amount of water that ends up in the Colorado River — which the Front Range and some 40 million people have come to rely on over the decades.

“When the water projects were coming online in the ’50s, ’60s, early ’70s, we considered the West Slope a third-world country. We could mine their resources,” Mallett said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Moose droppings on the snow-covered Forest Service road along Homestake Creek between Red Cliff and Camp Hale on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

That’s changed, Mallett said. West Slope communities now see water as a crucial part of keeping their economies alive and now fight for it to stay. Democratic state Sen. Kerry Donovan represents seven counties that include communities like Aspen and Crested Butte. In a letter opposing the project, Donovan wrote that, “she can’t express how sternly the people in her district dislike water diversion projects to the front range.

“West Slope is not in a position I think today where they're going to roll over and say, ‘Fine, we'll lose that water,’” Mallett said. “I think they've got the political clout now, it's a new game.”

If Colorado Springs and Aurora secure permits to build the Whitney Reservoir, it would be the first major trans-mountain water diversion project in decades.