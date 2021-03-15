All That Snow Should Help With Colorado’s Drought, But It’s Still Not Enough For Some Parts Of The State

As Colorado digs out from the recent blizzard, each heavy shovel full of snow proves the storm brought plenty of moisture. But is it enough to free the state from its drought conditions?

Russ Schumacher, the Colorado state climatologist, said the answer largely depends on location. The brunt of the storm hit east of the Continental Divide, dumping around two feet of snow in the Foothills and Eastern Plains. Meanwhile, preliminary snowfall reports show only a few inches accumulated on the Western Slope.

“In those parts of the state, this storm wasn’t all that meaningful,” Schumacher said. “Here on the Front Range, it was a major one.”

Colorado’s drought conditions had improved ahead of the storm. After record dry weather over the summer and fall, snowpack levels had inched toward normal throughout the winter, but western Colorado continued to miss out on the snowfall. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, about 16 percent of the state faced the most extreme category of “exceptional drought” as of last week. The entirety of the area was west of the Continental Divide.

U.S. Drought Monitor The March 11, 2021 drought report.

Karl Wetlaufer, a hydrologist from the Natural Resource Conservation Service, said the weekend storm brought the entire state to 91 percent of its median snowpack for mid-March.

“This recent storm was really good not only as far as snow depth, but was a really wet, heavy snowfall,” Wetlaufer said.

The additional moisture wasn’t spread evenly, though. At midnight March 14, the South Platte River basin and Arkansas River basin had nearly hit their expected level of snowpack. River basins west of the divide remained as much as 19 percent below normal.