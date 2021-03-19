The Marijuana SAFE Banking Act Is Back And Perlmutter Hopes Its Time Has Finally Arrived

The chuckle factor. That’s how Rep. Ed Perlmutter described his colleagues’ reaction to his bill granting legal marijuana businesses access to financial services. He’s been on this path since 2013.

“When I first started bringing it up, people would chuckle,” the Arvada Democrat said. “There’s no more chuckle factor. Everyone knows this is a serious issue that Congress needs to address.”

Forty-seven states have legalized marijuana either for medical or recreational use. But under federal law, cannabis remains an illegal schedule 1 drug on par with heroin and LSD. Many banks have refused to work with legal marijuana businesses for fear of running afoul of the federal government or the gordian knot of red tape banks and companies have to cut through to prove the money is all above board.

It’s this conflict between federal and state law — one that falls short of the legalization of cannabis — that lawmakers are trying to resolve.

Perlmutter, alongside Reps. Steve Stivers and Warren Davidson of Ohio, and Nydia Velazques of New York, has again re-introduced the bipartisan Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act.

“Thousands of cannabis businesses and employees across the country have been forced to deal in cash, piles of cash,” Perlmutter said.

And for an industry generating billions of dollars, Perlmutter said, much of that money remains unbanked and that is a public safety concern.