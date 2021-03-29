President’s Day Cold Snap Smacks Foothills Animal Shelter With A $21K Gas Bill

Connie Howard never worried about how much the Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden spent to keep its cats and dogs warm.

Then she saw the gas bill for February.

The tab was for more than $21,000, according to the monthly WoodRiver Energy invoice — seven times higher than the shelter’s typical bill, said Howard, its executive director.

State regulators continue to investigate how utilities spent so much money on natural gas during a cold snap over President’s Day weekend. The freezing weather knocked out the power grid in Texas and led millions of people to lose power across the country, sparking a bidding war for natural gas that skyrocketed prices.

Colorado’s utilities had to pay astronomical costs for natural gas over the four-day period. Though there weren’t any major outages in the state, many customers and businesses like Foothills Animal Shelter are now stuck with the bill.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Connie Howard, at right, pictured in the dog kennels on Thursday, March 25, 2021, is the Executive Director of the Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden.

“I can't take the risk of having this kind of huge spike,” Howard said earlier in March. “It's blown my budget for, certainly for our gas for the year.”

Howard’s main concern is similar to one brought up by members of the state’s Public Utilities Commission: WoodRiver, she said, never contacted her to warn about the surge in natural gas prices and to consider using less energy.

Had she known, she could have moved the animals to fewer rooms, closed the shelter’s offices and shut down the heated garage. Instead, the shelter used nearly $16,000 worth of gas in four days, according to WoodRiver’s usage report.