Western Colorado University President Keeps Job After He Compared Racial Justice Protests To Capitol Riot

The president of Western Colorado University in Gunnison will keep his job, despite a large portion of the faculty voting for him to be fired. WCU’s board of trustees released their decision Tuesday night, following controversy over views President Greg Salsbury shared about the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

In an email sent to all employees Jan. 7, one day after the siege, Salsbury described “despicable acts of violence” that took place at the Capitol. He wrote that the university supports the First Amendment but condemns the riot “in the strongest of terms.”

But later in the same paragraph, Salsbury pivoted to nationwide protests, which some faculty took to mean racial justice marches and demonstrations — 2020’s largest-scale protest movement by far. These protests were sparked by the police killings of Black people, including George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Talylor in Louisville and Elijah McClain in Aurora.

“Over the last year, rioting, burning, looting, and violence have emerged from protests across our country – resulting in seemingly endless confrontations, destruction of entire cities, properties, serious injuries, the public’s overall sense of security, and deaths,” Salsbury wrote.

There were several deaths and large-scale property damage associated with some racial justice protests over the summer. The Minneapolis Star Tribune estimates rioting that followed Floyd’s death caused $500 million dollars in public and private property damage across the city.

However, “destruction of entire cities” did not take place, which WCU faculty’s governing body pointed out when they issued their decision to ask for Salsbury’s termination. In fact, Colorado’s racial justice protests were largely peaceful, including demonstrations in Gunnison and across the Western Slope.