Proposed State Agency Would Be Dedicated To Solving Early Childhood Issues

Colorado could one day have a new state agency devoted to early childhood education, just as it does for other sectors like health, corrections, labor, K-12 education and higher education. That’s if lawmakers take up a unanimous recommendation approved Tuesday by the state’s Early Childhood Leadership Commission.

Members of the formal advisory board celebrated the video call vote, calling it a “monumental” day for early childhood education.

“This is a historic vote… that I hope is going to lead to historic changes in this state,” said Allegra “Happy” Haynes, a member of the commission.

It's hoped the recommendation can go before lawmakers this legislative session.

A new cabinet-level state agency for early childhood would consolidate various programs and funding streams that are spread across multiple agencies. Those initiatives would fall under a single department that serves all children and their families from birth to age five.

“Elevating early childhood to a cabinet-level state agency recognizes the importance of quality early care and education in the growth and development of young children and in building healthy communities and a robust economy,” said Pamela Harris, co-chair of the commission and president and CEO of Mile High Early Learning.