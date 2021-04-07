‘She Was The Light Of Our Lives’: Family Mourns 25-year-old Boulder Shooting Victim Rikki Olds

"She raised me, pretty much, and my little brother, Keith," said Bryanna Whitehead, Olds' younger sister. "She was always very bright and bubbly, and I just know that she wouldn't want us to be sad. She would want us to be celebrating. She's up in heaven... watching over all of us"

Olds attended Front Range Community College. She spent 5 years moving up the ladder at King Soopers. She loved hiking, camping and playing golf with her family.

"I remember loading you up in the stroller and wheeling you around the neighborhood with my chest puffed out, my head held high," Robert Olds said. "I was a proud uncle. Uncle Bob-Bob remembers a certain toy that you had that absolutely drove me crazy. And believe it or not, I still to this day remember the lyrics associated with the 'Bananas in Pyjamas' song that you played over and over and over again."

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Mourners gather for a photo outside Boulder Valley Christian Church on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, after the funeral of Rikki Olds, 25. She was among 10 shot and killed March 22 in an attack at a Boulder King Soopers grocery store.

Nine other people died in the Boulder shooting, including 59-year-old Suzanne Fountain, 51-year-old Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley and 23-year-old Neven Stanisic.

"I'm a man of few words and, in that way, Rikki and I were kind of complimentary. She spoke a lot," joked Jordan Arthur, Olds' boyfriend. "Rikki meant so much to her loved ones and those who knew her. More than I think she realized. For many, she was an essential worker doing her part to help us get through the checkout line, putting on her signature charm and smile for everyone. For some, a coworker always trying to make each day brighter, better and bubblier... For even fewer [she was] family, the sort of family whose bonds are forever stronger in her wake."