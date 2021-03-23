Who We Lost In The Boulder King Soopers Shooting

"My husband and I decided that we didn't want to let covid get in the way of our love. We thought about holding off for a year or so. Instead we just got married in our backyard and decided to tie the knot with just family and now I'm just so grateful because if we had waited I don't know if he would have been here to walk me down the aisle."

In the same Twitter thread, Erika Mahoney announced that she was pregnant, and added that she knows her father wants her to be strong for his granddaughter.

"One death trickles to so many people," she told NPR. "To an entire community and beyond and in this case ten lives were lost and I think about my daughter and that my dad will never be able to hold her."

Lynn Murray, 62

Lynn Murray was working in the store as an Instacart shopper when the attack occurred, The New York Times reported. She was retired from a career as a photo director for magazines in New York City.

Her 24-year-old daughter, Olivia Mackenzie, told The Denver Post that Murray was “the warmest, kindest, most positive person.” Murray is also survived by her son Pierce, 22, and her husband, John MacKenzie. She enjoyed filling online grocery orders as a way to help people, the Times reported.

“I just want her to be remembered as just as this amazing, amazing comet spending 62 years flying across the sky,” John Mackenzie told the Times.

Rikki Olds, 25

Rikki Olds was a manager of King Soopers who frequently worked at the front of the store. She was “beloved,” said coworker Maggie Montoya. “She was always so nice to us.” Olds lived in Lafayette and attended Centaurus High School there, according to her Facebook profile.

Olds had worked for the chain for five years, said Darcy Lopez, a fellow manager at the Table Mesa location. Olds was a star employee who was driven to learn every aspect of the business, quickly propelling her into a career path that most people don't reach until their 30s or 40s, Lopez said.

Lopez remembered her younger friend as being spunky and kind. She was determined to cheer her colleagues up when they were down, often using her robot dance to do it.

"She just had her own style, her own little spunk about her. She always had different colored hair. She was like the punk rocker kid. But she was smart, and she was a hard worker. She learned. She knew bakery, she knew deli, she knew Murray's Cheese Shop, she knew the front end, she knew ClickList, she knew almost everything," said Lopez, who was a member of the UFCW Local 7. She saw Olds' hard work as a response to instability in her childhood. The young woman wanted to make a better life for herself and others.

"It's going to leave a really big hole at our store," Lopez added. Olds’ aunt, Lori Olds, shared a class photo of Rikki Olds from 2013 on Facebook and captioned it asking, “Why you? Why not me?” adding that her niece hadn’t even lived yet.

This morning, Rikki Olds’ partner, Jordan Arthur, posted a photo of them together this morning and captioned it with, “Rikki baby, you were taken too soon. I miss you dearly.”

Neven Stanisic, 23

Neven Stanisic was a hard-working, faithful young man, said Rev. Radovan Petrovic. Stanisic’s family fled from Serbia to Bosnia and eventually to Lakewood in 1998, displaced by the violence of the Yugoslav Wars.

Stanisic was born soon after his family moved to Colorado. He was a serious boy who cared for his family and began working as soon as he graduated high school, said Petrovic, who leads Saint John The Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church in Lakewood.

“Especially seeing Neven, knowing him from when he was six years old, to become this, grown-up young adult, it's amazing,”Petrovic said.

“He was a very good boy, a very good kid. He loved his family so much, so very much, and his family loved him and provided for him — and he definitely was trying to provide for his family as well.”

Stanisic was working for a company that maintained coffee machines. He had just finished working on a machine at the Starbucks in the grocery store, police told the family, according to the reverend. He had just gotten in his car to leave when he was fatally shot by the gunman. Stanisic was likely the first victim, Petrovic said.

Stanisic is survived by his mother and father and a younger sister, Petrovic said. His death has devastated the Serbian community in the Denver metro and beyond.

“The family is wondering, how this can happen here in this country, to which they fled from war from madness, from poverty — leaving everything behind or being expelled from centuries-old homes homes … to come to this country and start the new life, and then to have this tragedy happen to them and to lose their son here?” the reverend said.

The only answer he can give comes from God and community.

Denny Stong, 20

Stong’s Facebook profile describes him as a resident of Boulder and an employee of King Soopers since 2018. “I can’t stay home. I am a Grocery Store Worker,” his profile picture declared.

Kroger confirmed he was an employee Tuesday evening in a tweet.

A fundraiser for Stong’s family said he was “a kind soul with a funny sense of humor and unique interests,” and said that he had risked his life to protect others during the attack.

“He did nothing wrong and deserved this in no way at all. He made no choice that led to this. He simply showed up to work, and was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” read the post by James Nolan, a self-described lifelong friend.

Stong’s Facebook page stressed that he was a supporter of gun rights.

Eric Talley, 51

Boulder Police Department Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley

Talley was the first police officer to respond to the attack on Monday afternoon, Boulder police said. He suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Talley had been with the Boulder Police Department since 2010. Talley spent time as the officer assigned to the residential district near the grocery store in south Boulder.

He entered the profession later in life, coming from information technology, The Washington Post reported.

Talley was a father of seven, his father told Denver7.

Jody Waters, 65

Waters, the oldest of the victims, had an eye for style and design, which she channeled into a career in fashion. Her friend and business colleague Stephanie Boyle said she would help Boyle set up booths at local events for her leather accessories business and gave her advice on stores with which to collaborate.

Courtesy of Scott Schaefer Jody Waters, the oldest of the victims in the Boulder shooting, had an eye for style and design.

Boyle says the two women were friends for eight years and that she was a gentle spirit.

“When you were in her presence, you felt the love,” Boyle said. “Also, she was looking to be her best self.”

Boyle says she learned the news about Waters’ death on the evening of the shooting, through a friend.

“I’m just heartbroken. It just seems so senseless,” Boyle said, her voice breaking. “This person just went and killed her. And he didn’t know her.”

Waters had two daughters and a young grandchild, according to Boyle. And she said those relationships have been taken away.