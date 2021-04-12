Colorado’s Big Transportation Plan Makes Transit A Lower Priority — And RTD Gets Nothing

When Angie Rivera-Malpiede heard Gov. Jared Polis say that the state had no intention of giving the Regional Transportation District any new revenue, she had two thoughts.

“I was surprised,” said Rivera-Malpiede, chair of the RTD board. “Well, maybe I wasn't so surprised.”

Polis has been publicly upset with RTD since at least 2012 over delays on its FasTracks rail expansion plan. Then, as congressman from the state’s second district, he demanded that RTD stay committed to its planned commuter rail line to Boulder and Longmont.

Now, as the Democratic-controlled legislature prepares to tackle transportation funding, Polis told CPR’s Colorado Matters last week his displeasure with RTD is one reason why they’re being left out of a proposed $4 billion package.

“I, and many others at the state level, are not always happy with everything RTD does,” Polis said. “So we’re certainly not about to give them money, but the state absolutely supports local transit.”

The proposal, which sponsors say will be formally introduced in the coming weeks, includes roughly $700 million in multimodal spending over the next 10 years. That’s about 16 percent of the nearly $4 billion that the bill would provide, with the rest going toward roads and driving, including electric vehicles.

Some of that transit money is reserved for:

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s fledgling inter-city bus network.

A long-term plan for Front Range passenger rail that could benefit RTD.

Infrastructure improvements like bus stations at interstate overpasses.

And local transit service across the state.

By leaving out RTD, however, the proposal will do little to address the transit needs of the state’s largest metro area.

“I can't make someone like us,” Rivera-Malpiede said of the governor’s public statements about the transit authority. “I just have to keep working.”

The Boulder train is the 35-mile gorilla in the room.

After public pressure from Polis, RTD will restart its planning later this year for a stripped-down 35-mile extension of the B Line to Boulder and Longmont, which currently ends in Westminster. Early estimates put costs at $700 million and ridership at 800 every weekday, though those could change with additional study.

Those economics are difficult, Polis acknowledged in an address to the RTD board in February. But he said RTD still had an obligation to build the line.

“I don't think anybody would make this deal today,” Polis said. “But that doesn't matter. The voters have been paying taxes for this project now since 2005.”