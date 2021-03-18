New Proposal Seeks $4B For Colorado’s Roads, Transit And More Over The Next Decade

Colorado’s transportation system — from its roads, bridges and tunnels, to its public transportation networks — could see its first major, permanent funding boost in more than a decade under a bill legislative leaders will soon introduce.

The legislation would, according to an outline of the plan released Thursday:

Raise gasoline fees by 2 cents a gallon every two years, starting in fiscal year 2023 and continuing to fiscal year 2029. Diesel fees would rise 6 cents per gallon in 2023, and 1 cent every two years. They would be tied to a construction cost index after that

Add fees on electric vehicles, delivery services, ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft, and more

$1.23 billion in new general fund and stimulus spending over the next 11 years.

Reduce vehicle registration fees in 2022 and 2023

The proposed changes are expected to amount to nearly $4 billion in new transportation funding over the next 11 years. The average consumer will pay about $28 more per year, according to a summary of the proposal.

“We're not going to solve absolutely everything when it comes to transportation and this one bill,” Senate Majority Leader Stephen Fenberg said. “But what we actually really do think we're going to solve is the structural issues that are the foundation of it.”

Fenberg, House Speaker Alec Garnett of Denver, Sen. Faith Winter of Westminster and Rep. Matt Gray of Broomfield are sponsoring the legislation in collaboration with Gov. Jared Polis. All are Democrats. The party controls both chambers in the legislature and the governor’s office.

“By embracing the market-driven transition that so many companies are making toward electric vehicles, this proposal will help us create a system that can meet the demands of the future and support an economy that works for everyone,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. “I look forward to working with legislators and stakeholders to make this vision a reality.”

An attempt to modernize how Colorado pays for transportation

Currently, most of the state’s transportation revenue comes from a gas tax of 22 cents per gallon that hasn’t increased since 1991. Inflation, rising construction costs and growing numbers of more fuel-efficient vehicles have eaten away at the tax’s purchasing power as well.

Colorado’s 22-cent tax is 6 cents lower than the national average of 28 cents per gallon, according to the Transportation Investment Advocacy Center. Only 12 states have lower taxes as of January 2020, the Center reported.