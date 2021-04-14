New Buck-Neguse Bill Would Make Amache Colorado’s Next National Historic Site

Located in Colorado’s southeastern corner, Amache is a dry and desolate place.

Tumbleweeds and the occasional guard tower line the grid of dirt roads that made up the bones of the internment camp that once stood here. While some buildings have been restored, all that remains of others, like the elementary school, are foundations overgrown by weeds.

During World War II, more than 7,000 Japanese-Americans and non-citizen Japanese were relocated from the West Coast and incarcerated at Amache, also known as the Granada Relocation Center. It’s this history that Reps. Ken Buck and Joe Neguse want to preserve

The Republican and Democrat introduced a bill Wednesday, April 14, to designate Amache a National Historic Site.

Caitlyn Kim/CPR News A weathered wooden map of Amache drawn by Eddie Kubota, a high school student at Amache, at the entrance of the camp.

Amache was one of 10 internment camps for ethnic Japanese during the war. Manzanar in California and Minidoka in Idaho are the two that have so far received National Historic Site status.

“It is so important that we remember the injustices committed against Japanese Americans,” said Buck, who represents the area. “The nation is better today because of the lessons we have learned from our past. Preserving Amache serves as one of those hard lessons for the people of Eastern Colorado and the rest of our nation.”

The lessons of this dark time in American history are why Neguse thinks this designation is important. He said it will provide for “healing and honor to those that lived it. It is our hope that preservation of this site will provide reconciliation for our communities and for the nation.”