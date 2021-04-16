Although Rodriguez had the idea for the club three years ago, he was only ready to make a move in 2020. Just in time for his spiky red nemesis. Rodriguez was on the verge of signing a lease in March of 2020 but thought better of it. Last summer, he negotiated more flexible terms and signed a deal.

As the pandemic raged, he and a friend turned it into a laugh box.









From top left, Austin Brinker and Tracy Kellet, both of Colorado Springs, Ben Bryant of Denver, Dauood Naimyar of San Francisco and comedian Paul Ramirez at a Comedy Fort shot, April 15, 2021 (Hart Van Denburg/CPR News)

For Rodriguez and many other comedians, there were months of virtual and outdoor shows. But now, as state mandates fade and local rules assert themselves, The Comedy Fort is open in downtown Fort Collins, weekends only with limited seating until the pandemic eases. Patrons must wear masks and Rodriguez says he invested in suped-up HVAC. The staff is also fully vaccinated, protecting them and those looking for a laugh, “a huge relief,” he adds.

Troy Wertz, a new Northern Colorado transplant from out of state with Pueblo roots, jumped at the chance to see a live comedy show. The new club is practically in his backyard.

“I’m very comfortable. They’ve taken measures,” he says. “It can’t just be work or stay at home. You’ve got to get out and be amongst people.”

Even though the club is arranged at just 35 percent capacity (they could be at half capacity, but the tables can’t be spaced properly), Rodriguez is thrilled to hear laughter again. To him, nothing matches “the energy and electricity of a live, indoor crowd.”