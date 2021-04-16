Colorado COVID Mandates Are Over. Now, It’s Up To You And The County You Live In

What's Colorado's best case scenario — and worst case?

Dr. John Douglas, executive director of Tri-County Health in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties, said Colorado’s pandemic can go a couple of different ways from here.

“Well, I say in the Metro area, the off-ramp is one month of additional capacity restrictions, more and more vaccinations happen,” Douglas said. “Variants don't create unexpectedly bad headaches, and we get back to fully reopened in the middle of May.”

That’s the best case.

“Worst case is the opposite,” Douglas said. “And, you know, something comes along that makes all the great vaccination work we've been doing completely ineffective. And we began to see new infections, new hospitalizations and new illness.”

Douglas also envisions a possible middle route, where people at some point in the future need to get booster shots against coronavirus variants, as the head of vaccine maker Pfizer floated Thursday, and “things get transiently worse for a little while.”

But as more people get vaccinated, local communities and the state are able to keep things under control. Until, “we might have to move back to slightly reduced capacity for a while.”

Two major hurdles to fully vaccinating the population, both in Colorado and nationally, are a lack of access in some communities and a reluctance of some populations to get inoculated.

According to state-by-state data compiled by the Kaiser Family Foundation, the vaccination rate for Hispanic, Black and Asian Coloradans trails the white population. Some national polls have shown COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy dropping among all Americans. Still, another group is showing up in surveys as not yet ready to get vaccinated: Republican men.

Current hospitalization data shows some signs of vaccine hesitancy in the state. People 60 and older have been eligible for vaccine for weeks, but still represent more than 40 percent of new hospitalizations for COVID-19 treatment. Some of those people may have been unable to get appointments before catching the disease or were deemed high risk for taking vaccine, but others may have simply chosen not to get a shot and then failed to adequately protect themselves.

In recent weeks, glitches in distribution appeared. Most prominently, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a pause on the usage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The move came after the agencies said they were investigating six reported cases — none in Colorado — of blood clots in patients who had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That’s out of about 6.8 million doses administered across the country.

The J&J vaccine was administered to just 133,315 people out of 3.4 million total doses delivered in the state, so the pause is unlikely to impact Colorado’s timeline for getting everyone 16 and older access to the vaccine by Memorial Day or sooner.