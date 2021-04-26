Rockies General Manager Jeff Bridich Steps Down

The Jeff Bridich era of the Colorado Rockies is over.

The baseball team announced its general manager is stepping down via mutual agreement today, ending a 17-year stint with the Rockies. He served as general manager for seven of those years. Bridich came under fire from fans earlier this year when he traded all-star third baseman Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Rockies leadership will name an interim general manager for the remainder of the season. Once the 2021 MLB postseason is finished, the franchise will begin a search for a permanent replacement.

The Rockies also announced Greg Feasel, the team's executive vice president and chief operating officer since 2010, has been named president. He will also continue his duties as COO.

"[Feasel] will now oversee baseball operations in addition to his current responsibilities leading all facets of the club's business operations, including spearheading the organization's role as host of the 2021 MLB All-Star Game festivities this July," the Rockies said.

The Rockies went 493-566 with Bridich at the helm, leaving the team with a .466 winning percentage overall. The team is currently 8-13 and has the worst record in the National League. Only the Detroit Tigers have lost more games.