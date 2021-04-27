WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Provide Update On COVID And Vaccines In Colorado

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 vaccination efforts on Tuesday, April 27 at noon from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion. Polis will be joined by Colorado State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

Colorado officials last week said vaccine providers will immediately resume using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, now that a federal health advisory committee recommended that a pause on the vaccine should end. Also last week, nearly a hundred people detained at the privately-owned Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Aurora have tested positive for COVID-19.

Read the latest on the coronavirus and vaccines in Colorado here.