- The state now has two more community COVID-19 testing sites in Adams County and Aurora in addition to the one at the Pepsi Center in Denver.
- State officials are waiting to decide whether -- and when -- they could start paying a $300 unemployment boost ordered by President Donald Trump. Here's why.
- Additional state and local aid is a major point of contention in this latest round of coronavirus aid negotiations between Republicans and Democrats.
- In Denver, fentanyl-related overdose figures were up 282 percent in the first five months of 2020 compared to last year.
- Cherry Creek Schools will open its doors for in-person learning on Aug. 17 in what the district has called a phase-in approach.
- The chamber is not adjourning for the scheduled August recess. But with no timeline for a vote on another coronavirus aid package, most Senators, like their House colleagues, will wait out the negotiations at home.
- A new free reservation system aims to keep crowds on the popular trail to a COVID-acceptable level.
- As overwhelmed health departments call for help, National Guard members have been deployed to help run COVID19 testing sites and assist nursing homes.