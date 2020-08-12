Coronavirus In Colorado

Education

Free Coronavirus Testing Every Two Weeks Available To Teachers From 8 Colorado School Districts

The five testing sites are in Aurora, Denver, Greenwood Village and Thornton. Turnaround time for results is between 48 and 72 hours.
By Natalia V. Navarro
CORONAVIRUS TESTING FOR TEACHERS 200811
