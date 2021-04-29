Cello Music An Udderly Mooving Experience For Cows

By CPR Classical Staff
April 29, 2021
Dairy cattle west of La Salle in Weld County on Dec. 14, 2018. Dairy cattle west of La Salle in Weld County on Dec. 14, 2018. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Could it be that Colorado's large bovine audience could benefit from a little more classical music? Danish cows are treated to concerts by students from the Scandinavian Cello School, and it's a joy for both species! Check it out!

