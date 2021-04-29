Cello Music An Udderly Mooving Experience For Cows
Could it be that Colorado's large bovine audience could benefit from a little more classical music? Danish cows are treated to concerts by students from the Scandinavian Cello School, and it's a joy for both species! Check it out!
