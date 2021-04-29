CU Boulder Faculty Censures University System President Mark Kennedy, Citing ‘Failure Of Leadership’

University of Colorado President Mark Kennedy was formally reprimanded Thursday by faculty on the Boulder campus for a “failure of leadership with respect to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The censure vote by 53 members of the Boulder Faculty Assembly, a body of 60 faculty members from different departments on campus, came Thursday afternoon.

Ultimately, the action has no immediate consequence for Kennedy, but the assembly forwarded the resolution to the Board of Regents, who will evaluate Kennedy's performance and contract this June.

Faculty alleged in a formal motion that Kennedy’s ongoing conduct, such as what they called his delayed aid to support international students during the pandemic, is counterproductive to CU’s efforts to improve diversity and inclusion on campus.

The assembly introduced the motion in early April, when several faculty members brought up areas of concern they had related to Kennedy’s past actions.

But while the resolution ultimately passed by a vote of 34-19, it was not without considerable debate. Faculty members argued that it failed to account for the progress Kennedy had made in addressing diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.

"Some of the statements that are in the current motion do not fit with reality," said David Kassoy, professor of mechanical engineering. "I find it difficult to support a motion where some of the facts are not correct."

Kassoy specifically referenced Kennedy's hiring of a chief diversity officer.