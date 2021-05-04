Colorado Weather’s ‘New Normal’ Is Hotter And Drier — And A Preview Of The Future

Temperatures may be rising across most of the United States, but it’s the Southwest that has become hotter and drier in the last 30 years, according to new data published Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The new climate “normals” compile temperatures and precipitation levels collected from about 8,700 weather stations across the country from 1991 to 2020, according to NOAA. They are updated every ten years and are used by meteorologists to gauge how current weather conditions compare to the overall climate.

“It’s literally the new normal,” said Greg Hanson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Boulder. The longer time range also helps reflect the changing climate, he said.

Courtesy of CISESS Average temperatures have warmed across the United States except in areas of the northern plains, where temperatures have dropped slightly.

The latest report shows that the last 30 years were not only warmer on average than the previous period from 1981 to 2010, but warmer than the entire 20th century, Hanson said.

“That 100-year average also includes early in the 20th century, before we really started to feel the effects of climate change,” he said. “So this last 30 years is really markedly warmer than the previous century.”

The entire country warmed over this period, except for parts of the northern plains in the Dakotas and Montana, according to the data. The Southwest had the biggest increase in temperatures, especially New Mexico and west Texas.