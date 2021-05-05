Effort To Ensure Bond Hearings Within 48 Hours Of Arrest Moving Forward At Capitol

When Michelle Reynolds was visiting the Western Slope two years ago to attend a niece’s volleyball game, she could not have imagined she’d spend the next 16 days in jail.

Outside of Grand Junction, she was stopped for speeding, and the officer found an open warrant for her arrest in Boulder, a warrant she didn’t even know about. The officer took her to the Mesa County Jail to await a transfer to Boulder.

“My first four days (in jail) were horrific. I was physically assaulted and emotionally traumatized by another inmate,” Reynolds told state lawmakers Wednesday with her voice breaking.

She said the emotional strain of her time in jail continues to haunt her, forcing her to give up her work as a home hospice provider.

Reynolds was at the state Capitol to testify in favor of a bill that would mandate everyone arrested appear before a judge to set bond within 48 hours of being taken into custody.

Three counties — Denver, Jefferson, and Weld — already hold bond hearings on weekends, but for the rest of the state, someone who is taken to jail on a Friday will most likely still be there on Monday morning. For someone arrested on a warrant out of another county, the wait might be even longer.

This is the third time in recent years that Democratic lawmakers have introduced a bill meant to address that delay. This year’s version aims to make it easier for smaller, rural jurisdictions by creating a new position of statewide “bond hearing officer,” an officer of the court who could conduct weekend hearings virtually for people arrested in any county in the state.